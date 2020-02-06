Health Care Sector Update for 02/06/2020: CAH,KOD,TNXP

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were narrowly split this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Cardinal Health (CAH) raced 12% higher after reporting adjusted net income and revenue for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31 exceeding analyst estimates and also raised its 2020 earnings outlook above Wall Street forecasts. The health care products and services company now sees non-GAAP net income during the 12 months ending June 30 in a range of $5.20 to $5.40 per share, up from its prior guidance expecting between $4.85 to $5.10 per share and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $5.04 per share in adjusted earnings this fiscal year.

In other sector news:

(+) Kodiak Sciences (KOD) was ahead 8.5% after SunTrust Thursday began coverage of the specialty drugmaker with a buy investment recommendation and a $101 price target.

(-) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) fell almost 45% and earlier reached a record low of 70 cents a share after the company late Wednesday said it was ending enrollment in a phase III study of its TNX-102 SL drug candidate after the independent data monitoring committee concluded the prospective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder was unlikely to show a statistically significant improvement in symptoms. The company now plans to reallocate its resources to a late-stage trial of TNX-102 SL in patients with fibromyalgia.

