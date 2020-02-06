Health Care Sector Update for 02/06/2020: BDX, CAH, CI, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.16%

PFE: +0.63%

ABT: +0.20%

MRK: +0.16%

AMGN: +1.32%

Heath care giants were climbing pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Becton Dickinson (BDX), which was slipping more than 9% as it booked fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, down from $2.70 a year ago and beating the $2.64 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Cardinal Health (CAH) was rallying more than 6% after it posted fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.52, up from $1.29 in the year-ago quarter and above the Capital IQ estimate of $1.22 a share.

(+) Cigna (CI) was up more than 2% after it reported a Q4 net income of $4.31 per share in adjusted terms, up from $2.46 per share in the year-ago period and well above the consensus of $4.20 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.