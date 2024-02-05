Health Care Sector Update for 02/05/2024: NVS, MOR, INCY, CTLT, NVO, MRK, ELAN, NVTA

Health care stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advanced 0.3%.

In corporate news, Novartis (NVS) is in advanced talks to buy MorphoSys (MOR), outpacing rival Incyte (INCY), which has also expressed interest in the company, Reuters reported Monday. MorphoSys surged 56.1%, Novartis shed 0.1% and Incyte was down 0.3%.

Catalent (CTLT) on Monday agreed to be bought and taken private by Novo Holdings, the controlling shareholder of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO), in an all-cash deal worth about $16.5 billion. Catalent shares jumped 9.1%, and Novo Nordisk gained 4.1%.

Merck (MRK) agreed to buy the aqua business of Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) in a $1.3 billion cash deal, bolstering its position in the aquatic industry. Merck shares rose 0.1%, and Elanco gained 8%.

Invitae (NVTA) is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Its shares plunged 77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.