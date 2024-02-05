News & Insights

US Markets
NVS

Health Care Sector Update for 02/05/2024: NVS, MOR, INCY, CTLT, NVO, MRK, ELAN, NVTA

February 05, 2024 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advanced 0.3%.

In corporate news, Novartis (NVS) is in advanced talks to buy MorphoSys (MOR), outpacing rival Incyte (INCY), which has also expressed interest in the company, Reuters reported Monday. MorphoSys surged 56.1%, Novartis shed 0.1% and Incyte was down 0.3%.

Catalent (CTLT) on Monday agreed to be bought and taken private by Novo Holdings, the controlling shareholder of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO), in an all-cash deal worth about $16.5 billion. Catalent shares jumped 9.1%, and Novo Nordisk gained 4.1%.

Merck (MRK) agreed to buy the aqua business of Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) in a $1.3 billion cash deal, bolstering its position in the aquatic industry. Merck shares rose 0.1%, and Elanco gained 8%.

Invitae (NVTA) is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Its shares plunged 77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVS
MOR
INCY
CTLT
NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.