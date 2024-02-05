Health Care Sector Update for 02/05/2024: CTLT, MRK, ELAN, NSTG, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Monday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down a 0.2% recently.

Catalent (CTLT) has agreed to be acquired by Novo Holdings in an all-cash deal that values the biotech development and manufacturing firm at $16.5 billion, the two companies said. Catalent was nearly 10% higher pre-bell.

Merck's (MRK) veterinary division said it has agreed to acquire the marine life division of Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) for $1.3 billion in cash. Elanco Animal Health was up nearly 8% in recent premarket activity.

NanoString Technologies (NSTG) was shedding over 59% in value after saying it has initiated Chapter 11 restructuring proceedings due to the impact of a patent litigation with a competitor and is now exploring strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of the company or product lines.

