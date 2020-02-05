Health Care Sector Update for 02/05/2020: AIMT, NVO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.79%

PFE: +0.74%

ABT: +0.87%

MRK: -4.59%

AMGN: +0.96%

Top health care stocks were mixed pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT), which was almost 7% higher after the biopharmaceutical company said Nestle Health Science would make an additional equity investment of $200 million, bringing its total investment to $473 million.

(+) Novo Nordisk (NVO) was climbing more than 3% as it booked Q4 earnings of DKK3.70 ($0.55) per share, up from DKK3.53 per share in the year-ago quarter, which was behind consensus compiled by Capital IQ for DKK3.76 a share.

(-) Merck (MRK) was over 3% lower even after it reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.16, up from $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which was a penny higher than the consensus forecast provided by analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

