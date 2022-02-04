Health Care Sector Update for 02/04/2022: VNDA,EVO,LCI,TWST

Health care stocks were drifting between small gains and losses, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% this afternoon and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) slipping 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) shed over 17% after saying that its tradipitant drug candidate did not meet the primary endpoint during phase III testing for the prospective treatment for gastroparesis.

Evotec SE (EVO) dropped almost 15% on Friday after saying Bayer decided to discontinue the development of Evotec's eliapixant drug candidate following a review of available data for the prospective pain medication and concluding the overall benefit of the P2X3 receptor antagonist no longer outweighs its risks. Evotec has regained all rights to the P2X3 program and was studying the underlying data to determine its options.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) was 2.3% lower this afternoon, paring most of a nearly 8% decline earlier Friday that followed the synthetic biology company reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.91 per share, widening its $0.72 per share loss during the prior-year quarter although that still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.03 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Lannett (LCI) plunged over 34% after the drugmaker late Thursday swung to a fiscal Q2 net loss, missing the analyst-analyst estimate for the December quarter, as its revenue fell 35% year-over-year and also lagged the Street view. Lannet also lowered its FY22 revenue outlook, in part, following a delayed product launch, a drop in re-supply requests, and increased competition.

