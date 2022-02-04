US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/04/2022: VNDA, NVAX, BMY, XLK, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.86% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently declining by more than 1%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) retreated by more than 22% after saying its late-stage trial evaluating tradipitant as a potential treatment for the symptoms of gastroparesis did not meet the primary endpoint.

Novavax (NVAX) said the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority issued a provisional authorization for its Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older. Novavax was recently down 0.6%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.83 per share, up from $1.46 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb was slightly lower recently.

