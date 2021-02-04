US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/04/2021: QTRX,CSTL

Health care stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Quanterix (QTRX) rose 12% after the biomarker analytics company priced an upsized $250 million public offering of more than 3.57 million common shares at $70 apiece, or 3.4% under Wednesday's closing price. The deal was increased in size by 25% from the company's original plans for a $200 million offering.

Castle Biosciences (CSTL) climbed 7% after the skin-cancer diagnostics firm reported new data supporting the accuracy of its DecisionDx gene-expression test, saying nearly 70% of the T1 cutaneous melanomas it identified had a tumor thickness of 1 milimeter or less and a "generally good" rate of recurrence-free survival among those patients. The DecisionDx-Melonoma test also demonstrated a 93.6% positive predictive value and a 99.1% sensitivity rate, Castle said.

