Health Care Sector Update for 02/04/2021: MRK

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Thursday. Both the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were up 0.13% in recent activity.

Merck (MRK) was declining 0.5% as it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, up from $1.16 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.39.

Cigna (CI) was over 4% lower as it reported an adjusted net income of $3.51 per share in Q4, down from $4.31 per share in the corresponding 2019 quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted earnings of $3.69.

Becton Dickinson (BDX) was advancing 1.7% as it announced fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $4.55 per diluted share, up from $2.65 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.16.

