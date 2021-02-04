Health Care Sector Update for 02/04/2021: ALGN,QTRX,CSTL,CI

US Markets
Health care stocks turned mixed again this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% to reverse an earlier gain while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF still was 0.3% higher.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Align Technology (ALGN) surged over 13% on Thursday, leading gains on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices after the mail-order orthodontics company reported Q4 net income and revenue exceeding market forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.61 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, up from $1.53 per share during the year-ago period, while total revenue increased 28.4% year-over-year to $834.5 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a non-GAAP profit of $2.18 per share on $793.6 million in Q4 revenue.

Quanterix (QTRX) rose 8.9% after the biomarker analytics company priced an upsized $250 million public offering of more than 3.57 million common shares at $70 apiece, or 3.4% under Wednesday's closing price. The deal was increased in size by 25% from the company's original plans for a $200 million offering.

Castle Biosciences (CSTL) climbed 7.2% after the skin-cancer diagnostics firm reported new data supporting the accuracy of its DecisionDx gene-expression test, saying nearly 70% of the T1 cutaneous melanomas it identified had a tumor thickness of 1 milimeter or less and a "generally good" rate of recurrence-free survival among those patients. The DecisionDx-Melonoma test also demonstrated a 93.6% positive predictive value and a 99.1% sensitivity rate, Castle said.

On the losing side, Cigna (CI) tumbled 6.5% after the health care insurance company reported a decline in adjusted Q4 net income to $3.51 per share compared with its $4.31 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus $3.69 per share.

