Health Care Sector Update for 02/03/2023: XLV, IBB, CLLS, CNMD, AVTX

February 03, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Health care stocks were trending lower pre-bell Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently inactive and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) falling 0.2%.

Cellectis (CLLS) was falling more than 30% as it priced a global offering, by way of a capital increase of 8.8 million American depositary shares, at a price of $2.50 per ADS.

CONMED (CNMD) was dropping more than 6% as the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, down from $1.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.90.

Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) has priced a public offering of about 3.8 million common shares and warrants to buy up to the same amount of common shares at $3.98 per share and warrant for expected gross proceeds of about $15 million. Shares of the company were up 0.5% in recent premarket activity.

