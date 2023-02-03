US Markets

Health Care Sector Update for 02/03/2023: GRCL.GLID,TENX

February 03, 2023 — 02:05 pm EST

Health care stocks remain narrowly mixed, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both slipping 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was falling 0.2%.

In company news, Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) shares added 5.4% after the oncology company Friday said the US Food and Drug Administration approved its investigational new drug application to begin phase 1b/2 testing of its GC012F drug candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) shares rose 3.7% Friday after it said the FDA approved its Trodelvy drug candidate to treat certain forms of breast cancer in patients who have previously received endocrine treatment and at least two systemic therapies.

Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) declined over 20% after the specialty drug maker Friday priced a $15.6 million public offering of about 8.7 million shares at $1.80 per share, or nearly 19% under Thursday's closing price. Investors also received two five-year warrants for each share they bought in the main offering, exercisable at $2.25 per share.

