Health Care Sector Update for 02/03/2023: BGXX,GRCL.GLID,TENX

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed late in Friday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both slipping 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was falling 0.4%.

In company news, Bright Green (BGXX) gained more than 23% after the cannabis grower said it was reviewing unusual trading patterns for the company's common stock since its May 17 initial public offering and will use the accumulated data to support its fiduciary duties and fight what it contends is illegal short-selling of its stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) finished flat after the oncology company Friday said the US Food and Drug Administration approved its investigational new drug application to begin phase 1b/2 testing of its GC012F drug candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) shares rose 3.8% Friday after it said the FDA approved its Trodelvy drug candidate to treat certain forms of breast cancer in patients who have previously received endocrine treatment and at least two systemic therapies.

To the downside, Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) declined almost 20% after the specialty drugmaker Friday priced a $15.6 million public offering of about 8.7 million shares at $1.80 per share, or nearly 19% under Thursday's closing price. Investors also received two five-year warrants for each share they bought in the main offering, exercisable at $2.25 per share.

