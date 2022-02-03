Health Care Sector Update for 02/03/2022: LLY,TLMD,PRVA,SGRY

Health care stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, Eli Lilly (LLY) dropped 2.6% after the drug maker reported an increase in Q4 net income to $2.49 per share from $2.31 during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

SOC Telemed (TLMD) rallied Thursday, climbing over 333%, after the acute care telemedicine company agreed to be acquired by private-equity investors Patient Square Capital for $3 per share in cash, or 366% above Wednesday's closing price. Under terms of the prospective deal, the company has 30 days to solicit and evaluate alternative buyout offers.

Privia Health Group (PRVA) rose 5.1% after the physician practice management company said it will be building out a statewide physician provider network in Montana through a new strategic alliance and joint venture with Surgery Partners (SGRY).

