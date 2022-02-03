Health Care Sector Update for 02/03/2022: BIIB, DGX, CAH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were lower pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.27% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently declining by over 1%.

Biogen (BIIB) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.39 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $1.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $3.37. Biogen was slipping past 4% recently.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) was down more than 2% as it reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $3.33 per diluted share, compared with $4.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $3.19.

Cardinal Health (CAH) was over 2% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $1.27 per diluted share, down from $1.74 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.23.

