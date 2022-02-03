Health Care Sector Update for 02/03/2022: ABMD,LLY,TLMD,PRVA,SGRY

Health care stocks were edging lower late in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.9%.

In company news, Abiomed (ABMD) declined 5.4% after the medical device said it earned $1.13 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, down from $1.17 per share during the same quarter in 2020, excluding one-time items, although that still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.97 per share adjusted profit.

Eli Lilly (LLY) dropped 2.5% after the drugmaker reported an increase in Q4 net income to $2.49 per share from $2.31 during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share.

SOC Telemed (TLMD) rallied Thursday, climbing over 342% after the acute care telemedicine company agreed to be acquired by private-equity investors Patient Square Capital for $3 per share in cash, or 366% above Wednesday's closing price. Under terms of the prospective deal, the company has 30 days to solicit and evaluate alternative buyout offers.

Privia Health Group (PRVA) rose 4.3% after the physician practice management company said it will be building out a statewide physician provider network in Montana through a new strategic alliance and joint venture with Surgery Partners (SGRY).

