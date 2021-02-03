Health Care Sector Update for 02/03/2021: NVO, GSK, CVAC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.16% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently gaining 0.26%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) was up more than 2% after reporting earnings of DKK4.01 ($0.65) per share in Q4, up from DKK3.70 per share in the same 2019 period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of DKK3.92 per share.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was shedding more than 4% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of 13.6 pence per diluted share ($0.19), down from 26.2 pence a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.03 pence.

CureVac (CVAC) was climbing past 6% after the company and GlaxoSmithKline agreed on a EUR150 million ($180.6 million) collaboration deal to jointly develop mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 with the potential for a multi-valent approach to address multiple emerging variants in one vaccine.

