Health Care Sector Update for 02/03/2021: GWPH,JAZZ,FLGT,BLK,GSK

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) raced over 49% higher to a new all-time high of $217.50 a share after agreeing to a $7.2 billion buyout offer from Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Under terms of the proposed deal, Jazz will pay $200 in cash and issue $20 of its stock for each GW American depository share, representing a 50% premium over Tuesday's closing price for the cannabinoid-based medicines company. Jazz shares were 6.5% lower this afternoon.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) climbed more than 15% after a new regulatory filing late Tuesday showed Blackrock (BLK) acquired an 8.2% equity stake in the diagnostics company, owning almost 2 million Fulgent shares.

To the downside, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) fell 5.1% after the UK drugmaker Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income GBP0.136 per share, down from GBP0.262 during the year-ago period although that still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting a GBP0.03 profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

