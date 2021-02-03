Health Care Sector Update for 02/03/2021: ARGX,GWPH,JAZZ,FLGT,BLK,GSK

Health care stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, Argenx SE (ARGX) rose more than 12% after the Dutch biotech company late Tuesday priced an upsized public offering of 1.6 million American depository shares and a concurrent private placement of its ordinary shares at $320 and $319.77 apiece, respectively, or about 1.4% under its last closing price. The combined stock sales were increased in size by one-third over the company's original plan to raise $750 million, with net proceeds to fund ongoing development of its investigational efgartigimod drug candidate intended to reduce disease-causing immunoglobulin G antibodies.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) raced over 49% higher to a new all-time high of $217.50 a share after agreeing to a $7.2 billion buyout offer from Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Under terms of the proposed deal, Jazz will pay $200 in cash and issue $20 of its stock for each GW American depositary share, representing a 50% premium over Tuesday's closing price for the cannabinoid-based medicines company. Jazz shares were 3.1% lower this afternoon.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) climbed nearly 12% after a new regulatory filing late Tuesday showed Blackrock (BLK) acquired an 8.2% equity stake in the diagnostics company, owning almost 2 million Fulgent shares.

To the downside, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) fell 5.6% after the UK drugmaker Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income GBP0.136 per share, down from GBP0.262 during the year-ago period although that still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting a GBP0.03 profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue dropped 1.8% year-over-year to GBP8.74 billion, trailing the GBP8.71 billion Street view.

