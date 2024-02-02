Health Care Sector Update for 02/02/2024: CI, REGN, TWST, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down by a slight 0.09% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Cigna (CI) was over 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $6.79 per share, up from $5.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $6.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported a Q4 revenue of $3.43 billion, up from $3.41 billion a year earlier and higher than Capital IQ consensus of $3.29 billion.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) was gaining almost 13% in value after it reported a fiscal Q1 revenue of $71.5 million, up from $54.2 million a year earlier and ahead of the $67.6 million expected by analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

