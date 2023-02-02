Health Care Sector Update for 02/02/2023: UNH,CI,HUM,LLY,ALGN,TENX

Healthcare stocks fell hard this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.2% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) fell 5.3% as the shares of healthcare administrators declined Thursday after the White House proposed cutting the Medicare Advantage rate by an average of 2.3% to baseline payments in 2024. Rivals Cigna Corp (CI) and Humana (HUM) also were down 3.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

Eli Lilly (LLY) slid 3.6% after reporting a decline in its Q4 results compared with year-ago levels, as a strong US dollar and a slump in COVID-19 antibodies sales took their toll on earnings and revenue for the December quarter. Non-GAAP net income dropped 4% year-over-year to $2.09 a share while revenue decreased to $7.3 billion from $8 billion and missed the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $7.39 billion.

On the upside, Align Technology (ALGN) added over 27% after overnight reporting Q4 results exceeding Wall Street forecasts. The mail-order orthodontics company also authorized a $1 billion stock buyback program to succeed the current $1 billion program that it expects to close in Q2.

Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) rose nearly 31% after the drug maker said it received a notice of allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office for the intravenous formation of its levosimendan drug candidate for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The patent is expected to protect Tenax's intellectual property connected with the medication through 2040.

