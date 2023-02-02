Health Care Sector Update for 02/02/2023: LLY, ALGN, TENX

Health care stocks were falling hard Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, also was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Eli Lilly (LLY) slid 5.5% after reporting a decline in its Q4 results compared with year-ago levels, as a strong US dollar and a slump in COVID-19 antibodies sales took their toll on earnings and revenue for the December quarter. Non-GAAP net income dropped 4% year-over-year to $2.09 a share while revenue decreased to $7.3 billion from $8 billion and missed the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $7.39 billion.

Align Technology (ALGN) added almost 29% after overnight reporting Q4 results exceeding Wall Street forecasts and the mail-order orthodontics company also authorizing a $1 billion stock buyback program to succeed the current $1 billion program that it expects to close in Q2.

Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) rose more than 63% in recent trading, after the drug maker said it received a notice of allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office for its intravenous formation of its levosimendan drug candidate for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The patent is expected to protect Tenax' intellectual property connected with the medication through 2040.

