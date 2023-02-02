US Markets
BPTS

Health Care Sector Update for 02/02/2023: BPTS, ALGN, MRK, XLV, IBB

February 02, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.12% lower, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing past 1% recently.

Biophytis (BPTS) was soaring more than 91% after saying the phase 2/3 trial of Sarconeos met its primary endpoint for the treatment of COVID-19-related respiratory failure.

Align Technology (ALGN) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per diluted share, down from $2.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.53. Align Technology was gaining more than 17% recently.

Merck (MRK) was slipping past 1% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, down from $1.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.54.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BPTS
ALGN
MRK
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.