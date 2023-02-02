Health Care Sector Update for 02/02/2023: BPTS, ALGN, MRK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.12% lower, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing past 1% recently.

Biophytis (BPTS) was soaring more than 91% after saying the phase 2/3 trial of Sarconeos met its primary endpoint for the treatment of COVID-19-related respiratory failure.

Align Technology (ALGN) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per diluted share, down from $2.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.53. Align Technology was gaining more than 17% recently.

Merck (MRK) was slipping past 1% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, down from $1.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.54.

