Health Care Sector Update for 02/02/2022: LOGC, NVS, NVO, BSX, TMO, ABBV

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.2% while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was off just 0.1% recently.

In company news, LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) slumped more than 30% after the US Food and Drug Administration placed its phase 1/2 Sunrise trial of LB-001 in pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia on clinical hold.

Novartis (NVS) fell 3.6% on reporting Q4 core EPS of $1.40, up from $1.34 a year earlier. The pharmaceutical firm also reported sales of $13.23 billion, up from $12.77 billion a year ago.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) climbed 3.5% on reporting Q4 earnings of 4.76 Danish kroner per share ($0.71), up from 4.01 Danish kroner per share a year earlier, as well as sales of 38.33 billion Danish kroner, up from 32.14 billion Danish kroner a year ago.

Boston Scientific (BSX) dropped 3.6% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share, up from $0.23 a year earlier. The medical device company also generated revenue of $3.13 billion for the December quarter, up from $2.71 billion last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) advanced 3.4% on reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $6.54 per share, down from $7.09 a year earlier, while revenue totaled $10.70 billion, up from $10.55 billion a year ago.

AbbVie (ABBV) was up 1.1% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.31 per share, up from $2.92 a year earlier, while revenue amounted to $14.89 billion, up from $13.86 billion last year.

