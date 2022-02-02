Health Care Sector Update for 02/02/2022: IDXX,NVO,LOGC

Health care stocks were extending their earlier advance, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) climbing 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was falling 1.3% Wednesday afternoon.

In company news, IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) rose 3.3% on Wednesday after the pet and livestock diagnostics company reported Q4 net income and revenue topping year-ago levels and also beating Wall Street forecasts. It earned $1.83 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, up from $1.63 per share last year, while revenue increased 11% to $801.1 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking a $1.72 per share profit on $781.8 million in Q4 revenue.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) also climbed 3.3% after the Danish drug maker said it earned 4.76 kroner per share ($0.71) during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, up from 4.01 kroner per share during the year-ago quarter and topping the single-analyst estimate expecting 4.71 kroner per share. Net sales rose 19.3% year-over-year to 38.33 billion kroner, also exceeding the 37.74 billion kroner analyst call.

LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) retreated Wednesday, at one point sinking almost 58% to a record low of $0.635 per share, after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on testing of its LB-001 drug candidate in children between six months to two years old with methylmalonic acidemia after a second toddler with the inherited condition recently experienced a drug-related serious adverse event. LogicBio said it has resolved the blood clotting problem in the two children and was working with the FDA to determine its next steps for the phase I/II trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.