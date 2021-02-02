US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 02/02/2021: PFE, HCA, CTLT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday.

The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was gaining 0.86% in value and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.42% in recent trading.

Pfizer (PFE) was slightly higher after reporting Q4 adjusted net earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, up from $0.36 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.46.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) was gaining over 3% in value after it posted EPS of $4.13 for Q4 of 2020, compared with EPS of $3.09 a year earlier. The consensus forecast among analysts polled by Capital IQ had been $3.59.

Catalent (CTLT) was rallying past 5% as it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted net income of $0.63 per diluted share, up from $0.45 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for $0.56.

