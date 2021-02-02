US Markets
HAE

Health Care Sector Update for 02/02/2021: HAE,TECH,OMCL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead 0.6%.

In company news, Haemonetics (HAE) climbed almost 15% after the hematology products company Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.81 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 26, down from $0.94 per share during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.65 per share adjusted profit. Revenue declined 7.2% year-over-year to $240.37 million, also topping the $224.3 million analyst mean.

Bio-Techne (TECH) rose almost 12% after reporting adjusted net income of $1.62 per share during its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, up from $1.08 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.25 per share. Net sales for the diagnostics and genomics company rose 21.3% over year-ago levels to $224.3 million, also exceeding the $206.5 million Street view.

Omnicell (OMCL) was 4.9% higher after a Piper Sandler upgrade to overweight from neutral previously and an increase in the price target on the medication automation company by $61 to $147 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAE TECH OMCL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular