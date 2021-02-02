Health Care Sector Update for 02/02/2021: HAE,TECH,OMCL

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead 0.6%.

In company news, Haemonetics (HAE) climbed almost 15% after the hematology products company Tuesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.81 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 26, down from $0.94 per share during the year-ago quarter but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.65 per share adjusted profit. Revenue declined 7.2% year-over-year to $240.37 million, also topping the $224.3 million analyst mean.

Bio-Techne (TECH) rose almost 12% after reporting adjusted net income of $1.62 per share during its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, up from $1.08 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.25 per share. Net sales for the diagnostics and genomics company rose 21.3% over year-ago levels to $224.3 million, also exceeding the $206.5 million Street view.

Omnicell (OMCL) was 4.9% higher after a Piper Sandler upgrade to overweight from neutral previously and an increase in the price target on the medication automation company by $61 to $147 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.