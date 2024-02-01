News & Insights

US Markets
LFST

Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2024: LFST, NRBO, ALGN

February 01, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1.4%.

In corporate news, LifeStance Health (LFST) fell 8% after Hindenburg Research said Thursday it has a short position in the company's shares.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) soared 67% after it said Thursday that it has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its investigational new drug application for DA-1726, allowing it to proceed with a phase 1 trial for the treatment of obesity.

Align Technology (ALGN) rose 3.3% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $2.42 per diluted share, up from $1.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LFST
NRBO
ALGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.