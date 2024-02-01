Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2024: LFST, NRBO, ALGN

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1.4%.

In corporate news, LifeStance Health (LFST) fell 8% after Hindenburg Research said Thursday it has a short position in the company's shares.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) soared 67% after it said Thursday that it has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its investigational new drug application for DA-1726, allowing it to proceed with a phase 1 trial for the treatment of obesity.

Align Technology (ALGN) rose 3.3% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $2.42 per diluted share, up from $1.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.18.

