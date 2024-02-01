Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2024: CTVA, CNMD, LFST, NRBO

News & Insights

Health care stocks rose Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1.4%.

In corporate news, Corteva (CTVA) shares jumped 19% after the company late Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Conmed (CNMD) tumbled 12%, a day after the company reported Q4 results that fell short of analysts' estimates.

LifeStance Health (LFST) fell 8% after Hindenburg Research said Thursday it has a short position in the company's shares.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) shares soared 69% after the company got clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its investigational new drug application for DA-1726, allowing it to proceed with a phase 1 trial for the treatment of obesity.

