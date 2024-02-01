News & Insights

US Markets
ALGN

Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2024: ALGN, MRK, BDX, XLV, IBB

February 01, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3%.

Align Technology (ALGN) was rallying past 13% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $2.42 per diluted share, up from $1.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.18.

Merck (MRK) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.03 per share, down from $1.62 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.11. Merck was up more than 1% pre-bell.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) was slipping past 1% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per diluted share, down from $2.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALGN
MRK
BDX
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.