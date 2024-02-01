Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2024: ALGN, MRK, BDX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3%.

Align Technology (ALGN) was rallying past 13% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $2.42 per diluted share, up from $1.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.18.

Merck (MRK) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.03 per share, down from $1.62 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.11. Merck was up more than 1% pre-bell.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) was slipping past 1% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per diluted share, down from $2.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.40.

