Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2023: ILMN,TMO,RNAZ

February 01, 2023 — 01:41 pm EST

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both slipping 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, Illumina (ILMN) was falling 1.8%. The genetic and genomic analysis company Wednesday named Joydeep Goswami to be its permanent chief financial officer. Goswami has been interim CFO and chief strategy and corporate development officer since July, when Sam Samund left the company.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) rose 2.1% after reporting Q4 results exceeding Wall Street estimates and projecting adjusted net income and revenue for the current 12 months that topped analyst forecasts by wide margins. Excluding one-time items, it expects to earn around $23.70 per share during 2023 on $45.3 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $23.26-per-share adjusted profit on $43.92 billion in revenue this year.

TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ) was adding more than 17%, easing from an early 41% advance, after the biopharmaceuticals company late Monday said data from the latest preclinical study of its TTX-RIGA immunotherapy candidate "further support advancement" into animal studies scheduled to begin later this month. TransCode also said it had received written authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration to proceed to phase 0 first-in-human testing of its TTX-MC138 lead candidate in cancer patients with advanced solid tumors.

