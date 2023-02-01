Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2023: EVLO, NVS, TMO, XLV, IBB

US Markets
Health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Wednesday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was marginally lower.

Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) was shedding more than 27% in value after saying a phase 2 study of EDP1815 to treat atopic dermatitis failed to meet its primary endpoints as a result of an unusually high placebo response rate. The biotech firm also said it will enact cost-cutting measures, including a reduction in workforce.

Novartis (NVS) reported Q4 core earnings of $1.52 per share, up from $1.40 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.41. Novartis was more than 3% lower in recent premarket activity.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $5.40 per diluted share, down from $6.54 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $5.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific was recently gaining past 2%.

