Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2023: BGXX,ILMN,TMO,RNAZ

Health care stocks were finishing moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Bright Green (BGXX) nearly tripled in value on Wednesday, rising 166% in late trade, after the cannabis grower said it expects to raise up to $500 million through a private placement program created by the federal govenment allowing accredited and institutional investors to become eligible for a US Green Card under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

Illumina (ILMN) gained 1%. The genetic and genomic analysis company Wednesday named Joydeep Goswami to be its permanent chief financial officer. Goswami has been interim CFO and chief strategy and corporate development officer since July, when Sam Samund left the company.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) rose 2.9% after reporting Q4 results exceeding Wall Street estimates and projecting adjusted net income and revenue for the current 12 months that topped analyst forecasts by wide margins. Excluding one-time items, it expects to earn around $23.70 per share during 2023 on $45.3 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $23.26-per-share adjusted profit on $43.92 billion in revenue this year.

TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ) added 16%, easing from an early 41% advance, after the biopharmaceuticals company late Monday said data from the latest preclinical study of its TTX-RIGA immunotherapy candidate "further support advancement" into animal studies scheduled to begin later this month. TransCode also said it had received written authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration to proceed to phase 0 first-in-human testing of its TTX-MC138 lead candidate in cancer patients with advanced solid tumors.

