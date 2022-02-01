Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2022: TECH, CTLT, CYTK

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Bio-Techne (TECH) added 5.8% after the medical coatings company reported adjusted net income of $1.88 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, up from $1.62 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Net sales increased 20% to $269.3 million, also exceeding the $266.6 million Street view. It also authorized a new $400 million stock buyback program beginning Wednesday.

Catalent (CTLT) climbed 4.4% after reporting adjusted Q2 net income of $0.90 per share on $1.22 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting the drug maker to earn $0.83 per share, excluding one-time items, on $1.15 billion in revenue. It also raised its FY22 revenue forecast to a new range of $4.74 billion to $4.86 billion from its prior guidance expecting between $4.62 billion to $4.82 billion for the 12 months ending June 30. The Street is $4.72 billion.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) was falling 2.8% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% advance that followed the biopharmaceuticals company reporting positive topline results from phase II testing of its aficamten drug candidate, with a cohort of patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treated with Aficamten showing substantial reductions in the average resting left ventricular outflow tract gradient, as well as the post-Valsalva left ventricular outflow tract gradient.

