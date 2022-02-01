Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2022: SIOX,TECH,CTLT,CYTK

Health care stocks pared most of their prior declines, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) rising less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) slid below $1 a share for the first time ever on Tuesday, sinking as much as 25% to a record low of $0.88, after saying it plans to terminate a licensing deal with London-traded Oxford Biomedica (OXB.L) and its AXO-Lenti-PD lentiviral genetic therapy for Parkinson's disease to instead focus resources on a prospective treatment for Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff disease. It also said Pavan Cheruvu stepped down as CEO and that chief financial officer David Nassif will succeed him on a temporary basis until a permanent chief executive is found.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) was rising 0.7% this afternoon, retracing a portion of a nearly 2% advance that followed the biopharmaceuticals company reporting positive topline results from phase II testing of its aficamten drug candidate, with a cohort of patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy treated with Aficamten showing substantial reductions in the average resting left ventricular outflow tract gradient, as well as the post-Valsalva left ventricular outflow tract gradient.

Catalent (CTLT) climbed 2.7% after reporting adjusted Q2 net income of $0.90 per share on $1.22 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting the drug maker to earn $0.83 per share, excluding one-time items, on $1.15 billion in revenue. It also raised its FY22 revenue forecast to a new range of $4.74 billion to $4.86 billion from its prior guidance expecting between $4.62 billion to $4.82 billion for the 12 months ending June 30. The Street is $4.72 billion.

Bio-Techne (TECH) added 6.9% after the medical coatings company reported adjusted net income of $1.88 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, up from $1.62 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Net sales increased 20% to $269.3 million, also exceeding the $266.6 million Street view. It also authorized a new $400 million stock buyback program beginning Wednesday.

