Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2022: MXCT, IBRX, PINC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was recently up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.39% higher.

MaxCyte (MXCT) was climbing past 7% amid a strategic platform license with Intima Bioscience. Under the agreement, Intima obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform to accelerate the development of its solid tumor cell-therapy candidates.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) was more than 4% higher after saying a phase 1 study of its drug Anktiva showed promising results in people living with HIV.

Premier (PINC) was advancing by nearly 3% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share, up from $0.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.65.

