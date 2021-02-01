Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2021: VIE,HZNP,AZN

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Viela Bio (VIE) raced over 52% higher after the biotechnology company Monday agreed to an about a $3 billion buyout offer from Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), which will pay $53 per share in cash for each Viela share, representing a 53.2% premium over Friday's closing price. Shareholders owning roughly 54% of Viela's stock - including an AstraZeneca (AZN) subsidiary in the UK - already have agreed to tender their shares for the deal, Horizon said. Horizon shares were 2.3% higher.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) climbed 30% to touch a best-ever $139.80 a share after Oppenheimer Monday increased its price target for the diagnostics and testing company by $55 to $130 a share and also reiterated its outperform rating for the company's stock.

Among decliners, Soliton (SOLY) has turned nearly 6% lower this afternoon, reversing an early 22% advance that followed the medical device company saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved using its rapid acoustic pulse technology for the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite. The company is expecting to begin selling the device by mid-2021 as a way to remove tattoos in addition to treating cellulite.

