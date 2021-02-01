Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2021: BCRX,VIE,HZNP,AZN

Health care stocks eased slightly from their earlier gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) climbed as much as 41% this afternoon, touching its highest share price since June 2015 at $12.04 after Monday becoming the latest "meme" stock, with traders on the r/wallstreetbets and other online forums rallying around the specialty drugmaker and their call to begin a 'biowar" with Wall Street short-sellers. Bulls on the Reddit markets forum called BioCryst one of the "most undervalued stock(s)" around, concluding its underperforming share price could "only be because the company's stock has been relentlessly shorted in 2020 and 2021."

Viela Bio (VIE) raced over 52% higher after the biotechnology company Monday agreed to an approximately $3 billion buyout offer from Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), which will pay $53 per share in cash for each Viela share, representing a 53.2% premium over Friday's closing price. Shareholders owning roughly 54% of Viela's stock - including an AstraZeneca (AZN) subsidiary in the UK - already have agreed to tender their shares for the deal, Horizon said. Horizon shares were ending 6.4% higher.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) climbed 42% to touch a best-ever $159.30 a share after Oppenheimer Monday increased its price target for the diagnostics and testing company by $55 to $130 a share and also reiterated its outperform rating for the company's stock.

Among decliners, Soliton (SOLY) has turned 4.3% lower this afternoon, reversing an early 22% advance that followed the medical device company saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved using its rapid acoustic pulse technology for the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite. The company is expecting to begin selling the device by mid-2021 as a way to remove tattoos in addition to treating cellulite.

