Health Care Sector Update for 02/01/2021: ARQT, ARGX, TMO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Monday.

The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.9% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently gaining over 1% in value.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) was surging past 28% after it reported positive topline results from phase 3 studies evaluating roflumilast cream as a potential topical treatment for plaque psoriasis.

Argenx SE (ARGX) was gaining over 8% in value amid plans to continue enrollment in the ADHERE trial evaluating subcutaneous efgartigimod in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), which is a rare and serious autoimmune disease of the peripheral nervous system.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was advancing by more than 1% as it reported Q4 adjusted profit of $7.09 per share, up from $3.55 per share a year ago. The average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ for EPS was $6.57 per share.

