News & Insights

US Markets
NVO

Health Care Sector Update for 01/31/2024: NVO, BSX, CI, CVM

January 31, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slipping 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.5%.

In corporate news, Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares jumped more than 5% after the company reported Q4 earnings Wednesday of 4.91 Danish kroner ($0.71) per diluted American depositary receipt, up from 3.01 kroner a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected 4.59 kroner.

Boston Scientific (BSX) reported bigger-than-expected gains in Q4 results on Wednesday, while announcing that the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Farapulse pulsed field ablation system. Its shares gained more than 3%.

Cigna (CI) said Wednesday it has agreed to sell its Medicare Advantage, Cigna Supplemental Benefits, Medicare Part D and CareAllies businesses to Health Care Service Corp. for $3.7 billion. Cigna shares rose 0.8%.

Cel-Sci (CVM) rose 3.2% after it said Wednesday it has cleared a hurdle in its marketing authorization application for Multikine in the EU as the European Medicines Agency pediatric committee has granted a product-specific waiver of "strict" pediatric requirements for the commercialization of cancer drugs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVO
BSX
CI
CVM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.