Health Care Sector Update for 01/31/2024: NVO, BSX, CI, CVM

Health care stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slipping 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.5%.

In corporate news, Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares jumped more than 5% after the company reported Q4 earnings Wednesday of 4.91 Danish kroner ($0.71) per diluted American depositary receipt, up from 3.01 kroner a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected 4.59 kroner.

Boston Scientific (BSX) reported bigger-than-expected gains in Q4 results on Wednesday, while announcing that the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Farapulse pulsed field ablation system. Its shares gained more than 3%.

Cigna (CI) said Wednesday it has agreed to sell its Medicare Advantage, Cigna Supplemental Benefits, Medicare Part D and CareAllies businesses to Health Care Service Corp. for $3.7 billion. Cigna shares rose 0.8%.

Cel-Sci (CVM) rose 3.2% after it said Wednesday it has cleared a hurdle in its marketing authorization application for Multikine in the EU as the European Medicines Agency pediatric committee has granted a product-specific waiver of "strict" pediatric requirements for the commercialization of cancer drugs.

