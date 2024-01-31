Health Care Sector Update for 01/31/2024: BSX, GSK, NVS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was flat, while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.7%.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was advancing by more than 4% after it reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.55 per share, up from $0.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

GSK (GSK) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 0.29 British pounds ($0.37) per share, up from 0.26 pounds a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected 0.30 pounds.

Novartis (NVS) reported Q4 core earnings from continuing operations of $1.53 per share, up from $1.39 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.61. Novartis was down 2% pre-bell.

