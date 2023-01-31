Health Care Sector Update for 01/31/2023: SOBR,HILS,QURE,SILO

Health care stocks continued to trend higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, OBR Safe (SOBR) sped nearly 62% higher after the medical technology company said the initial pilot installations of its SOBRcheck devices were successful, with the customer -- oilfield-services company TerraTech Services - now planning to install the alcohol screening devices at all of its US locations.

Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) soared nearly 72% after the oncology medications company struck an exclusive option deal with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to license certain proprietary technologies in cancer treatment.

Silo Pharma (SILO) was 8.8% higher, easing from an early 1.4% advance, after the company exploring the use of psychedelic drugs to treat mental health and neurological disorders authorized a new $1 million stock-buyback program.

uniQure (QURE) rose 2.8% after announcing a global licensing agreement with privately held Apic Bio, with the Dutch gene therapies company making a $10 million upfront payment to Apic in exchange for rights to its APB-102 product candidate to treat a rare form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.