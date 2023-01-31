Health Care Sector Update for 01/31/2023: PFE, AXNX, CNTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was climbing by 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently down 0.6%

Pfizer (PFE) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.14 per diluted share, up from $0.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.04. Pfizer was down 2.8% recently.

Axonics (AXNX) said the US Food and Drug Administration approved its fourth-generation rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system. Axonics was slipping past 3% in recent premarket activity.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) was surging by over 90% after saying its clinical trial collaborator, Stemline Therapeutics, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Orserdu to treat postmenopausal women, or men with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.