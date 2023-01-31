Health Care Sector Update for 01/31/2023: HILS, QURE, SILO

Health care stocks were trending higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) soared about 110% after the oncology medications company struck an exclusive option deal with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to license certain proprietary technologies in cancer treatment.

uniQure (QURE) rose 3.4% after announcing a global licensing agreement with privately held Apic Bio, with the Dutch gene therapies company making a $10 million upfront payment to Apic in exchange for rights to its APB-102 product candidate to treat a rare form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Silo Pharma (SILO) was 0.6% higher, easing from an early 1.4% advance, after the company exploring the use of psychedelic drugs to treat mental health and neurological disorder authorized a new $1 million stock buyback program.

