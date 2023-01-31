US Markets
HILS

Health Care Sector Update for 01/31/2023: HILS, QURE, SILO

January 31, 2023 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were trending higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Hillstream BioPharma (HILS) soared about 110% after the oncology medications company struck an exclusive option deal with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to license certain proprietary technologies in cancer treatment.

uniQure (QURE) rose 3.4% after announcing a global licensing agreement with privately held Apic Bio, with the Dutch gene therapies company making a $10 million upfront payment to Apic in exchange for rights to its APB-102 product candidate to treat a rare form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Silo Pharma (SILO) was 0.6% higher, easing from an early 1.4% advance, after the company exploring the use of psychedelic drugs to treat mental health and neurological disorder authorized a new $1 million stock buyback program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HILS
QURE
SILO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.