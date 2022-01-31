Health Care Sector Update for 01/31/2022: IONS, PFE, MDGL, ALT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.33% lower while the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.11% recently.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) was slipping past 9% after the company and Pfizer (PFE) said they have ended the clinical development program for vupanorsen, an investigational antisense therapy that was being reviewed for potential indications in cardiovascular risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) was up 7% after saying a phase 3 safety study of its resmetirom treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and liver fibrosis met primary and key secondary endpoints.

Altimmune (ALT) was advancing nearly 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's investigational new drug application for a Phase 2 clinical trial of pemvidutide for the treatment of obesity. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company plans to start the trial in Q1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.