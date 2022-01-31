US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/31/2022: IINN,LEGN,NRXP

Health care stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both posting a 0.3% gain.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.2%.

In company news, Inspira Technologies Oxy (IINN) climbed over 31% after the medical device company announced a new seven-year distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks worth up to $212 million for Inspira's respiratory support products in the US, subject to regulatory approvals.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) rose almost 12% after Morgan Stanley raised its stock rating for the biopharmaceuticals company to overweight from equalweight with a $51 price target, reversing the firm's recent stock rating downgrade.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) fell 7.1% after the small molecule drug maker priced a $25 million private placement of 7.82 million common shares at $3.195 apiece. Investors also received five-year options to buy an equal number of shares exercisable at $3.07 per share.

