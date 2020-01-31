US Markets
NNVC

Health Care Sector Update for 01/31/2020: NNVC, RCEL, NTEC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.11%

PFE: -0.38%

ABT: +0.38%

MRK: Flat

AMGN: -2.72%

Health care giants were mixed pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) NanoViricides (NNVC), which was jumping more than 42% after it confirmed that it is working on developing a treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus or the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV based on its previous work against coronaviruses. NanoViricides CEO Anil Diwan said the company plans to pursue a collaboration in testing drug candidates soon.

(+) Avita Medical (RCEL) was gaining more than 4% in value after saying its fiscal Q2 revenue was AUD5.6 million ($3.7 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, an increase from AUD4 million a year earlier.

(-) Intec Pharma (NTEC) was plunging nearly 30% after pricing its underwritten public offering of 16.25 million ordinary shares and warrants at $0.40 per ordinary share for gross proceeds of $6.5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NNVC RCEL NTEC JNJ PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular