Health Care Sector Update for 01/31/2020: NNVC, RCEL, NTEC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -0.11%
PFE: -0.38%
ABT: +0.38%
MRK: Flat
AMGN: -2.72%
Health care giants were mixed pre-market Friday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) NanoViricides (NNVC), which was jumping more than 42% after it confirmed that it is working on developing a treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus or the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV based on its previous work against coronaviruses. NanoViricides CEO Anil Diwan said the company plans to pursue a collaboration in testing drug candidates soon.
(+) Avita Medical (RCEL) was gaining more than 4% in value after saying its fiscal Q2 revenue was AUD5.6 million ($3.7 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, an increase from AUD4 million a year earlier.
(-) Intec Pharma (NTEC) was plunging nearly 30% after pricing its underwritten public offering of 16.25 million ordinary shares and warrants at $0.40 per ordinary share for gross proceeds of $6.5 million.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.