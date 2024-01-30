Health Care Sector Update for 01/30/2024: ZTEK, SYRA, HCA

News & Insights

Health care stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index 0.1% higher and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.8%.

In corporate news, Zentek (ZTEK) shares jumped over 12% following positive results from preclinical testing of C19HBA in mice infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

Syra Health (SYRA) rose past 10% after the company said it won a second contract for healthcare training from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health in Arizona.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) reported Tuesday adjusted earnings of $5.90 per share, up from $4.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.05. Its shares gained 5.4%.

