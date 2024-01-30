Health Care Sector Update for 01/30/2024: HCA, IMCR, PFE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently declining by 0.2%.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) was nearly 5% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $5.90 per share, up from $4.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.05.

Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) was slipping nearly 6% after announcing plans for a private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes due Feb. 1, 2030 to institutional buyers.

Pfizer (PFE) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, down from $1.14 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.18 per share. Pfizer was up more than 1% pre-bell.

