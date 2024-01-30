News & Insights

US Markets
HCA

Health Care Sector Update for 01/30/2024: HCA, IMCR, PFE, XLV, IBB

January 30, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently declining by 0.2%.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) was nearly 5% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $5.90 per share, up from $4.64 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.05.

Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) was slipping nearly 6% after announcing plans for a private offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes due Feb. 1, 2030 to institutional buyers.

Pfizer (PFE) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, down from $1.14 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.18 per share. Pfizer was up more than 1% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCA
IMCR
PFE
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.