Health Care Sector Update for 01/30/2023: JNJ,CVAC,GSK,GMVD

Health care stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both sinking 0.8% in late trade.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 1.8%.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) fell 3.6% after a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected a bid by the health care conglomerate to shift legal claims the company's talc powder causes cancer to a bankrupt shell company, ruling the effort was not filed in good faith and that the unit was not in financial distress. The decision by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals allows more than 38,000 claims to move forward after being on hold for over a year while the bankruptcy bid was before the court.

CureVac (CVAC) added 1.5% after the messenger RNA company said its COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccine candidate demonstrated positive preliminary results during ongoing phase 1 testing in older adults, with the CV0501 vaccine developed with UK drug maker GSK (GSK) producing relevant levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.1 variant beginning at the lowest tested doses. Single doses of the Flu-SV-mRNA vaccine candidate also were seen as safe and well tolerated, it said. GSK shares were fractionally lower this afternoon.

G Medical Innovations (GMVD) was 77% higher, easing from an early 139% advance, after Monday saying it received a patent issue notice in the US for its new vital signs monitoring device using multiple sensing mechanisms for different body locations. The new patent is expected to be officially issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office on Feb. 7, the Israeli company said.

